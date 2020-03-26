WRAP
Looking ahead by looking back
The next decade needs to see humans ditch our throwaway culture, argues WRAP's director Peter Maddox
Fashion sector on trend to miss 2020 waste targets
Population growth, rising consumption levels, lack of collection infrastructure and fast fashion is blocking industry progress on waste, report finds
Dreaming of a waste-free Christmas? Poll points to festive food waste reduction
Survey finds David Attenborough, the climate emergency, and extreme weather are influencing people's festive shopping habits
Plastics Pact: One billion single use plastic items to be eliminated by end of 2020
Businesses need to deal with highly complex technical and economic challenges in order to meet plastic reduction targets, report shows
WRAP: Shelf-life tweaks helping to tackle food waste mountain
WRAP's latest retail survey provides up-to-date guidance for retailers on shelf-life messaging, including best before dates and open-life statements
Lidl passes four million meal milestone in food waste redistribution initiative
Supermarket chain announces plans to donate a further 250,000 meals through the run-up to Christmas
'Huge progress': UK firms save £85m-worth of food from going to waste, WRAP finds
Companies have saved more than £85m-worth of food from going to waste in past year, according to waste charity
Food waste: £1.2bn of UK food never reaches supermarket shelves
WRAP study finds 3.6 million tonnes of food surplus and waste occurs at farms and in food supply chains
We must stop 'offshoring' our waste
We must create market infrastructure for dealing with our own waste, argues WRAP's Peter Maddox
Plastic Pact helps spur single-use plastic revolution
A year after the UK's biggest supermarkets and food manufacturers signed the Plastic Pact, a new report reveals the progress that has been made
Food waste: Companies increasingly targeting waste reduction, report finds
Champions 12.3 coalition assesses progress towards meeting UN SDG to halve global food waste by 2030
Boost demand for recycled plastics to tackle waste scourge, industry urges
Plastic policy guide from UK waste sector groups highlights complexity of issue, but argues recycling plastics rather than eradicating their use can bring multiple benefits
Food and drink giants unite in promise to wage war on plastic waste
ASDA, Lidl, Tesco and Waitrose among more than 40 of the UK's biggest food and drink firms backing new pledge to eliminate unnecessary single-use plastics
Study: Hotels have 'compelling business case' to cut food waste
Research led by the global Champions 12.3 initiative found hotels saved $7 for every $1 invested in measures to reduce food waste
WRAP facing up to 25 job losses following cuts to government funding
Influential waste advisory body says it will continue to focus on tackling food waste, plastics, and other areas, as charity confirms restructuring is underway
Food waste: East of England Co-Op becomes first UK supermarket to sell food after 'Best Before' date
East of England Co-Op branches - which operate as a separate business from the Co-Operative Group - will sell dried and tinned goods for just 10p under the slogan "Don't be a binner, have it for dinner!"
Save our spuds: Binning edible potatoes costs UK £230m a year
Figures from Love Food Hate Waste campaign reveal huge scale of UK's potato waste mountain
WRAP: UK farms wasted £30m worth of strawberries and lettuces in 2015
Pest and disease damage, forecasting errors and strict product specifications were responsible for a waste mountain of soft fruit and salads, according to farmers
WRAP plans to take bite out of food waste with new youth-focused campaign
New strategy to reduce household food waste will target those aged 18-34 to engage young adults when they experience food waste 'trigger points'
WRAP: More sustainable resource use could net electricals sector £4.4bn
Report by UK waste body finds 14 million tonnes of CO2 savings potential if more circular business models adopted within electrical and electronic equipment sector
Could furniture giant IKEA become a global leader in cutting food waste?
With meatballs, hotdogs and pasties now a key part of the IKEA shopping experience, the furniture giant is seeking to become a world leader in tackling food waste
Green fashion leaders strip carbon, water and waste from operations
Members of the Sustainable Clothing Action Plan report positive progress on attempts to give fashion industry a green makeover
Greene King serves up zero waste to landfill target
Brewer working with WRAP and waste management firm SWR to boost recycling and cut waste across its 3,000 UK pubs