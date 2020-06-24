work
Bloomberg to introduce 'Meatless Monday' to cut its catering carbon footprint
Canteens at firm's New York and New Jersey offices will boost number of plant-based meal options, cutting out meat entirely every Monday
UN: Rising 'heat stress' among workers to cost global economy $2.4tr a year
Heat stress linked to climate change is set to have a massive impact on global productivity and economic losses, UN warns
Engineering sector must attract more women, government says
Call comes after week-long roundtable on women working in transport led by Department for Transport Permanent Secretary Bernadette Kelly
Natural Change: Can a week with nature change your life and your career?
An eco-psychology retreat is launching in the Scottish Highlands this year, with the aim of helping stressed out executives 'rekindle their inner fire' - BusinessGreen's Madeleine Cuff went to try it out
Climate scientists and green financiers recognised in Queen's Birthday Honours
Professors Corinne Le Quere, Richard Betts, and Hannah Cloke among those recognised for their services to understanding climate change
In the Green Room with...Workspace's Karen Jamison
Energy and sustainability manager Karen Jamison on single-use plastics, cream cakes, and the challenge of creating sustainable offices
Kingfisher commits to harmful chemicals phase-out
B&Q and Screwfix owner promises to end use of phthalates, PFCs, and halogenated flame retardants from own-brand products by 2025
Environmental consulting sector enjoys best growth in a decade
Global market for environmental consulting surges 6.2 per cent in 2017
Survey of small businesses reveals keen appetite for green action
Some 80 per cent of firms recycle, 77 per cent encourage greener behaviour from employees, and 64 per cent would consider introducing volunteering days for green causes
Survey: Environment and sustainability professionals united over air pollution fears
Some 97 per cent of UK environment and sustainability experts believe tackling air pollution should be a top priority for the next government