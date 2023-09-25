Woodland creation

Government invests £1m to grow forestry skills training

Training

New funding from Defra aims to support forestry sector and create more jobs to protect woodlands

clock 25 September 2023 • 3 min read
Biodiversity

New report from the Environmental Audit Committee argues woodland creation is essential for the UK to meet net zero goals and respond to demand for sustainable timber - but the government is still falling far short of its own targets

clock 18 July 2023 • 6 min read
Biodiversity

A group of 12 forestry projects snap up share of funding from National Lottery Heritage Fund, just days after Defra announces plan to support five nature projects spanning nearly 100,000 hectares

clock 29 May 2022 • 3 min read
