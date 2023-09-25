New funding from Defra aims to support forestry sector and create more jobs to protect woodlands
New report from the Environmental Audit Committee argues woodland creation is essential for the UK to meet net zero goals and respond to demand for sustainable timber - but the government is still falling far short of its own targets
A group of 12 forestry projects snap up share of funding from National Lottery Heritage Fund, just days after Defra announces plan to support five nature projects spanning nearly 100,000 hectares