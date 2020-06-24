wind power
Report: Solar surge to lead to huge fall in cost of renewables
The cost of renewable technologies will be slashed over the next few decades, according to Norwegian renewable energy giant Statkraft
Greta, the romance of sail, and the future of global trade
Gavin Allwright of the International Windship Association predicts a bright future for wind-powered shipping
Scotland's wind could power homes across Northern England
Latest figures from WeatherEnergy show the county's wind industry generated enough electricity to power 4.47 million homes between January and June this year
UK clean power records toppled as renewables nudge 30 per cent share
UK confirms clean electricity topped 50 per cent share for the first time, but industry argues it can go 'further and faster' if policy reforms are delivered