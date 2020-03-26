Wave Energy
Report: UK wind and marine energy exports worth £525m a year
UK is the 'go-to destination' around the world for expertise on designing, building, and further developing wind, wave, and tidal energy projects, RenewableUK claims
Tidal wave of MPs call for step-change in state support for marine renewables
91 MPs have signed a letter urging Energy and Clean Growth Minister Claire Perry to introduce new policies to support wave and tidal stream technologies
Can a lifeline be found for embattled Normandie Hydro tidal energy project?
Naval Energies pulls plug on tidal business citing lack of commercial prospects, leaving uncertain future for flagship French pilot project
WaveSub clean energy prototype completes installation off Cornish coast
Marine Power Systems hails successful deployment of its first wave energy device as new phase of sea-based testing begins
All at sea: Microsoft trials renewables-powered underwater Orkney data centre
IT giant believes under water data centres powered by wave and tidal energy may help provide energy efficient, superfast internet browsing in future
Driving down the cost of marine energy
RenewableUK's Luke Clark argues that the marine energy sector is on the cusp of a major cost reduction drive
Report: Tidal stream energy could deliver £1.4bn boost to UK by 2030
ORE Catapult research finds development of wave and tidal stream energy in UK could boost jobs while cutting costs and emissions
Marine Energy Wales and Marine Hub Cornwall ink partnership agreement
Agencies sign Memorandum of Understanding as they seek to accelerate development of regions' nascent marine energy industry
The secret to cheaper energy - it's all in the cost curve
Policy Exchange's Matthew Rooney explores how energy costs can tumble over time
Proving that marine energy can pass the government's new technology tests
Luke Clark exclusively reveals RenewableUK's plans to work with the ORE Catapult, to prove marine energy can meet government's key benchmarks
New wave energy generator hits the water
The WaveSub prototype from Welsh developers Marine Power Systems begins sub-sea testing phase in Cornwall
Milford Haven Marine Energy Test Area secures funding boost
Plans to provide a pre-consented testing area in Welsh waters for marine energy developers awarded fresh funding support
Wave power: Could manmade coral unlock the 'final frontier' of renewable energy?
Wave energy has endured decades of hype and disappointment, but one start-up thinks it has the answer: transforming wave power into coastal protection
REA data uncovers the winners and losers of clean energy policy
Lack of policy clarity and uneven sector support leads to sharp contractions in some green energy sectors and hopes of buoyant growth in others, REA research suggests
Nova Innovation to head up €20m Scottish tidal energy project
Nova Innovation to lead group of nine industrial, academic, and research organisations on flagship project to extend existing Bluemull Sound array to six turbines
Report: Wave power has potential to meet 10 per cent of global electricity demand by 2050
Study from wave technology provider Marine Power Systems argues fledgling renewables market could deliver rapid growth
BEIS confirms details for £290m clean power project auction
Renewables subsidy auction opens for applications from offshore wind, biomass, wave, tidal stream, AD and geothermal projects on April 2
Orkney - buzzing with marine energy development
RenewableUK's Caroline Bragg ponders what Scotland's remote islands can teach us about the future of regional green energy
GWave launches plan to bring 'unprecedented' 9MW project to Wave Hub
US developer confirms it intends to deploy large-scale wave generation project at Cornish Wave Hub facility
EU plans €320m funding boost for budding ocean energy industry
Investment fund would help wave and tidal power to provide a tenth of the bloc's power by 2050
Carnegie Wave Energy secures EU funding for Cornish wave power project
First phase of 15MW project at Wave Hub facility in Cornwall set to come online in 2018
AutoNaut secures investment for wave-propelled autonomous boats
Unmanned, zero carbon boat developer AutoNaut secures R&D investment after marine acoustics firm Seiche takes majority stake
Winds of change? RenewableUK's new boss promises 'relentless optimism' as clean energy secures its position in the mainstream
Hugh McNeal tells BusinessGreen how a renewables industry facing significant challenges needs to be more upbeat about its future prospects
EIB backs WaveRoller technology with €10m investment
AW-Energy has plans to install a full-scale 350kW version of its wave energy device in Portugal next year