water scarcity
'Love Water': Major new campaign urges urge businesses to curb water use
More than 40 organisations band together to call for public and businesses to 'Love Water' and stop wasting it
SDG6: Quenching business' thirst in a water-scarce world
Access to water is essential to all business operations, but climate change, growing populations, and urbanisation all pose supply risks - How can firms deliver on SDG6's water security aims
Corporates reveal fears over escalating water risks
CDP report reveals a growing number of leading business are concerned about water risks and setting water goals, but corporate water use keeps climbing
CES 2019: Smart materials, plant burgers and blockchain for endangered species
At this year's Consumer Electronics Show green innovations branched out from drones and EVs, with clean tech twists on everything from dishwashers to hiking gear
VIDEO: How to brew greener beer
BusinessGreen went to visit Stella Artois in Belgium to find out how AB InBev, one of the world's biggest brewers, is cutting its environmental impact
Climate-related water risk threatens firms, leading ratings agency warns
S&P Global Ratings warns water-related risks are rising, leaving water-intensive firms exposed
Secrets of the Disruptors: Seawater Greenhouse's Charlie Paton
Seawater Greenhouse founder on why the simplest solutions are often the best
MPs to water industry: Plug 'shocking' water leakage to combat drought risk
Parliament's EFRA Committee publishes report on water industry regulation, calling for firms to be given more powers to roll out smart meters
The BusinessGreen Guide to the SDGs: SDG6 - Clean Water and Sanitation
How will can business contribute to the drive to 'ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all'?
Anglian Water earmarks £6.5bn to tackle 'extreme weather challenges'
Water companies forced to prepare for repeats of 2018's 'Beast from the East' and record-breaking summer heatwave
World Bank to launch first sustainable water bond
First in a new series of Sustainable Development Goal bonds issued by the World Bank will aim to fund projects that promote clean water and healthy oceans
Climate change could push up the cost of water, engineers warn
New report from the Institute for Mechanical Engineers claims Britain's water industry will face higher costs as climate impacts bite
UK farmers allowed to take more water from rivers as heatwave continues
Environment secretary holds drought summit with farmers to address series issues of crop failure and lack of fodder for animals
Waterwise launches new water efficiency push
Not for profit group to team up with industry to promote water efficiency measures
How can a wireless network help both rhino resilience and water quality?
They're called low-power wide-area networks — LPWANs — and they're changing how we can collect data
Water shortages to be key environmental challenge of the century, Nasa warns
Freshwater supplies have already seriously declined in 19 global hotspots - from China to the Caspian Sea - due to overuse, groundbreaking study shows
'Beyond breaking point': European cities should brace for climate impacts
Impact of floods, droughts and heatwaves on European cities will be worse than previously feared, say scientists
Liwa Strategic Water Reserve: Abu Dhabi unveils record-breaking sub-desert water reserve in bid to boost climate resilience
Reservoir is hailed as 'breakthrough sustainable engineering feat' as UAE seeks to combat water supply risk
Jean giants unzip greener dyeing technology
New dyeing process touted by Wrangler, Lee, and Walmart promises to cut water and energy use by more than 90 per cent
CDP: Surge in companies joining the water 'A-list'
Large corporates are investing record amounts in water security according to CDP, but World Water Council warns global action is still not enough to avert disaster