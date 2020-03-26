water pollution
Fast food firms failing to effectively confront climate-related risks, investor coalition warns
The investor coalition representing $11.4tr in assets wants several of the world's biggest fast food companies to act to reduce their exposure to climate- and environment-related risk
SDG14: Navigating an ocean of risks and opportunities
The seas are warmer than at any point in human history and life under water is facing myriad threats, but there are still reasons to hope the Sustainable Development Goal focused on the world's oceans can be met
Tiniest Footprint: Huggies to eliminate plastic from wet wipes
Brand aims to remove 50 tonnes of plastic by the end of 2019
HP inks $200m investment to tackle water pollution
HP's innovations in water-based inks have already had an impact on food packaging markets, tech giant says
'Salmon Gold': Apple promises to embrace fish-friendly gold mining
Technology giant will source gold for its gadgets from miners registered under the Salmon Gold partnership, which combines mining with habitat protection for wild salmon
'Love Water': Major new campaign urges urge businesses to curb water use
More than 40 organisations band together to call for public and businesses to 'Love Water' and stop wasting it
'Clean up your act': Environment Agency blasts water companies for environmental failure
Water companies' efforts to protect the environment are 'simply unacceptable' according to government agency
Southern Water faces prosecution after record £126m penalty
Company must pay back £123m to customers over 'shocking' failures at sewage treatment sites
SDG6: Quenching business' thirst in a water-scarce world
Access to water is essential to all business operations, but climate change, growing populations, and urbanisation all pose supply risks - How can firms deliver on SDG6's water security aims
'Frankenstein foreshore': Wet wipes are reshaping Thames riverbank, study reveals
The 'Thames Great Wet Wipe Reef' is now 50 metres wide, 17 metres long and more than a metre high
Corporates reveal fears over escalating water risks
CDP report reveals a growing number of leading business are concerned about water risks and setting water goals, but corporate water use keeps climbing
Thames Water fined £2m over 'reckless' and 'avoidable' sewage pollution
Water firm ordered to pay up after raw sewage polluted an Oxfordshire stream in 2015, killing almost 150 fish
MPs raise alarm over nitrate pollution 'time bomb'
Environmental Audit Committee calls for robust new regulatory and enforcement regime to tackle soil and water pollution
World Bank to launch first sustainable water bond
First in a new series of Sustainable Development Goal bonds issued by the World Bank will aim to fund projects that promote clean water and healthy oceans
Environment Agency chief: Penalties for water pollution should be tougher
Environment Agency hints at fresh crackdown on water pollution as new data shows 'far too many serious pollution incidents' recorded last year
What my week without plastic taught me
Green Party's Deputy Leader Amelia Womack reflects on a week of plastic-free living
English rivers polluted by powerful insecticides, first tests reveal
Neonicotinoids, banned on flowering crops, were found in nearly all rivers tested, increasing concerns over their impact on fish and birds
The Lancet: Air, water and soil pollution costs globe $4.6tr a year
Comprehensive Lancet research says governments have neglected tackling pollution that causes immense economic damage and nine million early deaths a year
South West Water hit by £142,000 pollution fine
The utility has become the latest firm to fall foul of the Environment Agency's pollution crackdown
H&M, Zara and Marks & Spencer linked to polluting viscose factories in Asia
Major fashion brands are sourcing viscose from factories in China, Indonesia and India which are polluting and damaging health, according to new report