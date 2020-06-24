wastewater
'Love Water': Major new campaign urges urge businesses to curb water use
More than 40 organisations band together to call for public and businesses to 'Love Water' and stop wasting it
Sanitary bins could come to men's toilets in war on wet wipes
London Assembly call for bins to be placed in men's toilets so items that could cause blockages are not flushed away
Welsh Water turns the tap on 100 per cent green electricity
Water supplier seals deal with DONG Energy to secure green electricity supply and bags £250m loan from European Investment Bank to boost on-site renewables capacity
Report: Sewers' hidden heat offers carbon-saving opportunity
Scottish study calculates that harnessing heat from wastewater could save more than 10,000 tonnes of carbon emissions