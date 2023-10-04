vapes

Rishi Sunak declares Conservatives have 'solved' net zero 'problems'

Prime Minister again defends decision to rollback climate policies, insisting he will 'take no lectures' from countries that are not decarbonising as fast as the UK

clock 04 October 2023 • 9 min read
Cheaper heat pumps, greener UK steel, and 'out of control' vape waste: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

clock 15 September 2023 • 1 min read
'Out of control': Poll suggests UK disposable vape sales have soared to 7.7 million a week

YouGov poll of 5,100 adults indicates sales of single-use e-cigarettes may have doubled over the past year, leaving a growing mountain of waste plastic and battery materials in their wake

clock 10 September 2023 • 4 min read
'Threat to public health and the environment': Calls grow for UK-wide ban on disposable vapes

Scottish Government to consult on banning single-use e-cigarettes next year, as WRAP argues there is 'no place for disposable vapes on our high streets'

clock 05 September 2023 • 5 min read
