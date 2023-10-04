Prime Minister again defends decision to rollback climate policies, insisting he will 'take no lectures' from countries that are not decarbonising as fast as the UK
YouGov poll of 5,100 adults indicates sales of single-use e-cigarettes may have doubled over the past year, leaving a growing mountain of waste plastic and battery materials in their wake
Scottish Government to consult on banning single-use e-cigarettes next year, as WRAP argues there is 'no place for disposable vapes on our high streets'