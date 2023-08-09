University of Exeter report calls for change in the way the UK pensions industry thinks about climate change
Financial institutions relying on economic research that ignores critical scientific evidence about the financial risks from climate change, think tank warns
Gaps in climate risk modelling in financial services sector could lead to 'complacency, heightened risk and missed opportunities', figures warn
Researchers pin point how action on EVs, plant-based proteins, and green ammonia could drive a net zero ripple effect across the wider economy
Government-backed study aims to put monetary value on the myriad benefits that flow from green spaces
New report comes as Greenpeace reveals continued lobbying by soya suppliers against EU's landmark rainforest protection law
A new report warns time is running out to 'keep 1.5C alive' and rapid changes are needed across the economy to accelerate decarbonisation efforts – here are five key lessons for businesses striving to engineer tipping points for green goods and services...
Advancing Capacity for Climate and Environment Social Science programme is to run for five years, pooling net zero expertise from researchers, charities, governments, and companies