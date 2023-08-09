University of Exeter

Risk

University of Exeter report calls for change in the way the UK pensions industry thinks about climate change

clock 09 August 2023 • 2 min read
Investment

Financial institutions relying on economic research that ignores critical scientific evidence about the financial risks from climate change, think tank warns

clock 27 July 2023 • 5 min read
Risk

Gaps in climate risk modelling in financial services sector could lead to 'complacency, heightened risk and missed opportunities', figures warn

clock 05 July 2023 • 3 min read
Technology

Researchers pin point how action on EVs, plant-based proteins, and green ammonia could drive a net zero ripple effect across the wider economy

clock 20 January 2023 • 9 min read
Management

Government-backed study aims to put monetary value on the myriad benefits that flow from green spaces

clock 02 May 2022 • 2 min read
Legislation

New report comes as Greenpeace reveals continued lobbying by soya suppliers against EU's landmark rainforest protection law

clock 07 March 2022 • 4 min read
Climate change

A new report warns time is running out to 'keep 1.5C alive' and rapid changes are needed across the economy to accelerate decarbonisation efforts – here are five key lessons for businesses striving to engineer tipping points for green goods and services...

clock 09 February 2022 • 13 min read
R&D

Advancing Capacity for Climate and Environment Social Science programme is to run for five years, pooling net zero expertise from researchers, charities, governments, and companies

clock 01 February 2022 • 3 min read
