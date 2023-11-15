Commitment to deliver a '1.5C-aligned menu' for thousands of attendees at the upcoming talks in Dubai aims to encourage shift to lower carbon diets
Plus EU proposes Energy Charter Treaty exit, UN issues SDG warning, and all the top green business news from around the world this week
Partnership will see UAE clean energy giant manage its planned £1bn UK battery storage portfolio using Octopus Energy Group's Kraken technology
UN Secretary General António Guterres calls on governments, businesses, and investors to urgently step up action to deliver on climate and biodiversity goals
UAE announces Al Jaber will chair crucial summit, but campaigners call for him to now step down from his role as CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Corporation
Deal agreed with new firm Zero Carbon Ventures, which aims to bring green tech to the Middle East
Abu Dhabi clean energy giant is seeking to develop a green hydrogen hub in the UAE to support production of green shipping and aviation fuels