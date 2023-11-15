United Arab Emirates

COP28: Two-thirds plant-based menu promised in first for UN Climate Summit

Climate change

Commitment to deliver a '1.5C-aligned menu' for thousands of attendees at the upcoming talks in Dubai aims to encourage shift to lower carbon diets

clock 15 November 2023 • 6 min read
Global Briefing: UAE touts $54bn green energy drive

Energy

Plus EU proposes Energy Charter Treaty exit, UN issues SDG warning, and all the top green business news from around the world this week

clock 07 July 2023 • 9 min read
Masdar and Octopus Energy Group ink UK battery storage deal

Infrastructure

Partnership will see UAE clean energy giant manage its planned £1bn UK battery storage portfolio using Octopus Energy Group's Kraken technology

clock 11 May 2023 • 3 min read
UN chief: Fossil fuel firms without credible net zero plans 'should not be in business'

Politics

UN Secretary General António Guterres calls on governments, businesses, and investors to urgently step up action to deliver on climate and biodiversity goals

clock 06 February 2023 • 3 min read
Oil boss Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber confirmed as President-Designate for COP28

Politics

UAE announces Al Jaber will chair crucial summit, but campaigners call for him to now step down from his role as CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Corporation

clock 12 January 2023 • 9 min read
UK hydrogen technology specialist Levidian secures £700m UAE export deal

Energy

Deal agreed with new firm Zero Carbon Ventures, which aims to bring green tech to the Middle East

clock 17 May 2022 • 2 min read
Masdar taps ENGIE and TotalEnergies for UAE green hydrogen projects

Aviation

Abu Dhabi clean energy giant is seeking to develop a green hydrogen hub in the UAE to support production of green shipping and aviation fuels

clock 21 January 2022 • 3 min read
