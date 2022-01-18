UN Environment Assembly

'A deadly ticking clock': Calls mount for a global pact to tackle plastic pollution

Waste

Campaigners and companies call on governments to establish treaty that aims to curb plastic production and consumption, as well as ramp up recycling and waste management infrastructure

clock 18 January 2022 • 2 min read
