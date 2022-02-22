'It is getting worse': As OECD lays bare stark state of plastic pollution crisis, calls for global treaty grow

Campaigners are stepping up calls for a global treaty to tackle plastic pollution, as evidence grows that voluntary measures are struggling to turn the tide of plastic waste
Next week representatives from almost 200 countries will come together - both online and in person - for the UN Environment Assembly hosted in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi. Of the myriad urgent issues...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial