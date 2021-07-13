ADVERTISEMENT

UN Convention on Biological Diversity

UN publishes first draft of Paris Agreement-style global treaty for tackling biodiversity loss

Biodiversity

Proposals will be scrutinised by governments ahead of COP15 Biodiversity Summit in Kunming this autumn, where the final text is expected to be negotiated

clock 13 July 2021 • 4 min read
