ULEZ
Cargo bikes to cut Christmas parcel pollution in the capital
Even Santa is swapping his delivery van for a cargo-bike sleigh in London Bridge
Addressing five key challenges to achieving net zero transport
Chair of the Transport Planning Society Stephen Bennett has some pointers for the new Cabinet on how to speed up the switch to low-carbon transport
ULEZ cuts number of worst polluting cars in central London
Mayor hails 'significant impact' in first month of capital's ultra-low emission zone
Milk & More expands green UK delivery fleet to 500 electric vans
Milk & More to grow its UK delivery fleet to 500 EVs by the end of next month, as Bio Collector upgrades to CNG vans and ASOS chalks up electric delivery milestone
Breathe easy? London's new clean air zone enters into force
The Ultra Low Emissions Zone comes into effect today, imposing an extra charge on all but the cleanest vehicles entering the central London
Mayor Sadiq Khan launches £23m scrappage scheme for dirty vans
London Mayor unveils plans ahead of Ultra Low Emission Zone taking effect in the capital next year
Oxford St pedestrianisation shelved: Khan slams Westminster council 'betrayal'
Council claims local people 'no not support' pedestrianisation proposals while Mayor confirms expansion of ULEZ boundary to North and South Circular
Mayor seeks views on expanding ULEZ London-wide from 2021
Ultra-Low Emission Zone to be expanded to area within North and South circular roads for all vehicles traveling in the city from October 2021 under Mayor Sadiq Khan's latest plans
Mayor Sadiq Khan confirms 2019 early start date for ultra-low emission zone
London's ultra-low emission zone will come into force a year earlier than originally planned, imposing new charges on up to 60,000 polluting vehicles a day
The T-charge: A template for other cities to follow?
London's £10 levy on the most polluting cars highlights how bold regulation can help stimulate new markets
Conservatives warn London emergency services 'struggling to meet' ULEZ vehicle emissions deadline
GLA Conservatives call for ULEZ exemptions for fire, police and ambulance fleets to minimise cost impact for emergency services