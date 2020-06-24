UAE
Global Briefing: Denmark unveils plan for offshore wind artificial island
All the green business news from around the world this week
Can renewables really compete in the oil-rich Middle East?
The region is keen to move away from oil, but Siemens' outlook report still suggests gas power could remain dominant through to 2035 - are renewables once again being underestimated?
Carillion secures multi-million pound contract to build landmark UAE green building
Trade Secretary Dr Liam Fox hails further evidence of 'UK's global leadership in sustainable engineering', as UK government provides export finance support to high profile project