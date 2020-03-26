Triodos
Triodos confirms £16m investment boost for UK's largest community solar farm
Finance to support a solar farm capable of generating enough power for 4,500 homes
Meet the Green Radicals: New report reveals secrets of some of UK's most radical business leaders
Full report features interviews with XR activist Farhana Yamin, Green Party leader Jonathan Bartley, and radical business leaders from Lush, Loop, Good Energy, and many others
Study: Informed investors opt for sustainable funds
Virtual investment experiment from CISL suggests providing investors with information on environmental impacts leads to increased demand for green funds
FTSE 100 firms failing to develop adequate climate strategies, research shows
Around 85 per cent of the top companies in the UK do not yet have adequate climate strategies in place to keep the planet within safe global warming limits, EcoAct report shows
Survey: A third of public suffering from 'eco anxiety'
Research by Triodos Bank suggests increasing numbers are feeling overwhelmed by the climate crisis
RSPB delivers solar powered nature reserves with Triodos green loan
Conservation charity strikes long-term green loan deal with Triodos Bank to fund raft of renewable energy projects across its nature reserves
Cheshire hydro project hits crowdfunding target in just two days
New hydro project proposed for the River Weaver in Cheshire raises £635,000 in 51 hours, putting the scheme on track to start construction
Triodos UK pledges to take on 'dysfunctional' banking sector with first green current account
Sustainable finance specialist launches its first UK current account, complete with 'natural plastic' debit card
Triodos Bank launches £15m 'industry first' home energy efficiency funding pot
TV presenter Kevin McCloud gives backing to scheme aimed at helping housing associations tackle fuel poverty among social housing residents
Is impact investment the key to delivering the SDGs?
Global Impact Investing Network campaign calls on investors to pay attention to how their investments could help to reach the Sustainable Development Goals
Green growth? New Triodos UK chief plans to shake up banking sector with a 'new kind of leadership'
Bevis Watts became managing director of Triodos UK in April, and has big plans to usher in a new era of fair finance
Triodos enjoys profits surge as sustainable lending gathers pace
Ethical bank reports profits of over €40m last year, alongside 13 per cent boost in lending
Triodos Renewables boosts green electricity production 19 per cent
Company expects further growth in 2015 after completing three new wind farms
Triodos issues £1.3m bond to fund Dart hydro scheme
Project set to power a local school and social housing
TLS Hydro Power teams up with Triodos Bank to launch £2.5m bond issue
Hydroelectricity developer aims to raise funds for new small hydro projects
Triodos drives up profits as lending to sustainable businesses grows
Ethical bank records 17 per cent increase in profits to over €30m with lending up 12 per cent
Triodos extends £5m green energy crowdfunding offer
Company celebrates £2m raise during offer period, but warns investors have been 'put off' by FSA rules
Green energy crowdfunding 'coming of age'
Momentum is building behind initiative, with industry set to hit the heights next year as £460bn ISA market opens up
Triodos Renewables unveils £5m green energy crowdfunding offer
Company drops minimum investment to £50 in bid to encourage wider investor participation and bolster project portfolio
Potato supplier finds wind energy a-peel-ing
Greenvale to install 1.5MW turbine capable of meeting 60 per cent of electricity needs at UK's largest potato packaging plant
Triodos Renewables adds 10MW wind farm to clean energy portfolio
Company acquires 55 per cent share of Boardinghouse wind farm in Cambridgeshire
Triodos asset base grows by more than a fifth, as green bank's profits rise again
Ethical bank records 14 per cent increase in profits, while adding 80,000 new customers
Triodos launches new ethical investment funds
Two new socially responsible investment funds extend green bank's portfolio
Triodos Bank passes £500m green lending landmark
UK arm of the ethical bank saw lending to sustainable organisations grow 15 per cent over 2012