tree planting
Trump hits out at 'prophets of doom' as US joins global tree conservation drive
President announces US will join Trillion Trees initiative to grow, save, and better protect one trillion trees around the world by 2050
Going with the flow: Water industry promises net zero action plan
March 2020 will see the release of a 'comprehensive action plan' to put the water industry on track for net zero emissions by 2030
Labour pledges to create ten new "national nature parks" across England
Labour plans to shake up England's system of protected land designations in new plans for nature
We need to be realistic about the benefits of planting trees
Tree planting is great for the local environment, but the climate benefits are small, writes Ed Birkett
Money trees: Government unveils £50m market-based tree-planting scheme
Woodland Carbon Guarantee to provide farmers and landowners with long-term contracts to fund CO2-sequestering tree planting
Global briefing: Could China's emissions peak by 2022?
China 2022 CO2 peak, Germany coal phase-out plans, and US Democrats debate climate action - a need-to-know round-up of this week's global green business news
Water companies promise to plant 11 million trees by 2030
Pledge will help water suppliers towards meeting their goal of operating a carbon neutral industry in 11 years' time
Rory Stewart: I will double UK foreign aid spent on climate change
Tory leadership hopeful wants to put climate change at the centre of DfID's work, and says the UK should massively expand its tree planting programme
Global briefing: New York Yankees come out to bat for climate change
All the need-to-know green business news from around the world this week
Pitch perfect: Arsenal FC and Octopus Energy help plant 2,500 trees
Gunners' players Hector Bellerin, Petr Cech, and Aaron Ramsey team up with club's renewable energy partner Octopus Energy to launch new training ground wood