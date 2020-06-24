transport
Ceres launches corporate alliance to accelerate electric vehicle transition
Alliance brings together Amazon, DHL, and others in a bid to drive development of electric vehicle market
Fast lane: EU must accelerate EV charging point rollout to meet climate goals, analysis warns
A report from green campaign group Transport & Environment has calculated that the EU will need three million charging points across the continent by 2030 to meet growing EV demand
Top 10 transportation trends to watch for in 2020
From electric trucks to e-cargo bikes and V2G bus charging - here's the lowdown on what to expect on US roads in 2020
Shipping firm MSC joins list of top 10 EU polluters
Mediterranean Shipping Company's fleet was responsible for 11 million tonnes of CO2 emissions in 2018, making it the eighth biggest emitter in the bloc
Report: Policy gaps put UK transport decarbonisation in the slow lane
Green Alliance argues upcoming Transport Decarbonisation Plan needs raft of bolder policies to drive adoption of digital transport technologies
We are sailing: Norsepower sails slash fuel emissions for Maersk tanker
Norsepower Rotor Sails saved the equivalent of 1,400 tonnes of CO2, independent analysis found
Global Briefing: Crisp giant Frito-Lay unveils plan for zero emission manufacturing
All the green business news from around the world this week
SDG11: How to green the urban jungle
The goal for safe, resilient and sustainable cities is not a one size fits all recipe
Government launches latest round of £1m green transport technology grants
Tenth year of the Transport Technology Research and Innovation Grant opens for applications, with innovators able to apply for up to £30,000 of funding
Innogy Ventures snaps up stake in mobility tech firm Teralytics
Innogy Ventures is one of the investors in Teralytics' $17.5m funding round
Range of electric and hybrid cars for sale in EU to triple by 2021
European car buyers will have 214 electric and plug-in hybrid models to choose from as carmakers race to capitalise on demand
Engineering sector must attract more women, government says
Call comes after week-long roundtable on women working in transport led by Department for Transport Permanent Secretary Bernadette Kelly
No more business-as-usual: Report forecasts turbulence on route to net-zero goal
UK Energy Research Centre study analyses extent of disruption that will be necessary across heat, transport, power, and construction sectors to meet climate goals
Study: European EV roll out could slash grid costs by up to €1.3bn
New analysis for Transport & Environment suggests EVs are likely to play critical role in emerging smart grids across the continent
Zenobe Energy offers £120m funding to power up EV fleet projects
Battery storage specialist offers funding support to fleet operators to help accelerate rollout of commercial electric buses and vans
Road transport and aviation drive uptick in EU greenhouse gases
EU greenhouse gas emissions rose 0.7 per cent in 2017 compared to the previous year new data reveals
'Climate emergency': Scottish government ditches plan to cut air tax
Finance Secretary Derek Mackay admits plans to cut air departure tax by 50 per cent 'no longer compatible' with climate targets
UK greenhouse gas emissions fell three per cent in 2018
Official government estimates suggest UK emissions now at 1890 levels, with hopes that transport emissions are finally dipping
Energy efficiency slowdown threatening EU targets
European Environment Agency warns rising energy consumption means EU at risk of missing crucial energy and climate targets
Net zero operations for industry and transport possible by mid-century, research finds
It is technically and financially possible to decarbonise heavy industry and transport around the world by 2060, Energy Transitions Commission concludes
Budget: Lack of clarity over departmental plans sparks green industry concerns
Industry warns of the need for certainty on green policy, as Budget provides more questions than answers
EU: Battle lines drawn over vehicle emissions standards
European Council finalises position after tense negotiations, confirming it will push to drastically water down European Parliament goal for 40 per cent emissions cuts by 2030