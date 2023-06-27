train travel

Trains over planes: How boosting competition across Europe's high speed rail network could spark greener travel choices

Rail

Research from SilverRail suggests increased competition on key high speed rail routes could help curb demand for air travel

clock 27 June 2023 • 3 min read
