trade
World risks shortage of materials for EVs and wind turbines without agreements for green supply chains, experts warn
Academics at the University of Sussex predict shortages of crucial materials such as cobalt and lithium without international agreements and more reuse and recycling
How trade can help us reach our climate goals
There is a lot of fear new trade deals could undermine UK environmental protection, but as the CBI's Rain Newton-Smith argues, there are also significant opportunities to drive climate action
How China's 'Belt & Road' initiative could make or break the Paris Agreement
China is eyeing $12tr investment across 126 developing countries by 2030, but will the resulting infrastructure be low carbon?
Reports: Brazil feels heat over Amazon fires as corporate fallout intensifies
Asset managers, fish farmers, and fashion companies all step back from Brazilian activities in response to fears that global supply chains are contributing to surge in deforestation
'Food fit for the future': Government takes first step in food system overhaul
Call for Evidence will consider how the food industry must change to drive growth while preserving the environment
MPs launch probe into UK green trading standards amid no-deal Brexit fears
International Trade Committee to look at how UK trade policy can drive high environmental standards and tackle climate change
Beyond Brexit: Trade, standards, and 'environmental advancement'
The UK's external trade arrangements after Brexit must be such that they secure the UK's environmental standards and allow them to tighten over time argues Nick Molho at the Aldersgate Group
Study: Green bond growth falters over Brexit uncertainty
Analysts at Nordic bank SEB warn Brexit uncertainty and rising trade tensions could dent green bond issuances this year
Brexit: Government defeats rebels over Parliamentary scrutiny of trade deals
Amendment to trade bill would have ensured all new free trade deal would be subject to Parliamentary vote
Defra and Trade Department face 'impossible' Brexit challenge, warn MPs
Both Defra and the Department for International Trade have no clear plan and limited time to prepare for Brexit, report by Parliament's Public Accounts Committee argues
Addressing city consumption key to climate action, research suggests
C40 research reveals cities may have a 60 per cent larger carbon footprint than previously estimated
Clean growth should be the cornerstone of post-Brexit trade strategy
But delivering on green trade will still require close co-operation with the EU post-Brexit, argues Green Alliance's Bente Klein
Hard Brexit fears mount, as report argues strong green rules would boost UK trade prospects
Green Alliance think tank highlights opportunities from rapidly growing low carbon markets in EU as well as emerging economies such as India and China
Quelle surprise: The EU is preparing to double down on post-Brexit green trade standards
Leaked strategy document shows EU is not blinking when it comes to ensuring level playing field on environmental standards, further asserting its 'red line'
'Green Brexit': Businesses given two year transition 'continuity' with EU rules
Government seeks to reassure businesses of continued alignment with environmental rules during transition period, as Lords slam 'flawed' withdrawal bill and energy trade risks
Business must decarbonise to stay competitive, new report warns
Key UK sectors including automotive and chemicals industries risk losing out to foreign competition if they don't adapt to rising demand for low-carbon goods and services
Brexit: Green trade crisis or opportunity?
BusinessGreen takes a look at the environmental implications of the post-Brexit shake-up that looms for UK trade
How trade agreements can benefit businesses and the environment
ClientEarth's Robyn Meadwell explores how post-Brexit trade deals could aid the environment - but only if certain conditions are met