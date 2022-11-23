TNC

The Nature Conservancy debuts new Hawaii coral reef insurance plan

Biodiversity

Hawaii will receive pay-outs of up to US$2m for reef restoration if tropical storms hit, building on the world’s first reef insurance policy covering hurricane damage in Mexico.

clock 23 November 2022 • 4 min read
