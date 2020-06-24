Thin Film
Oxford PV pulls in £8.7m equity investment in support of perovskite solar commercialisation plan
Solar technology developer celebrates after attracting £21.3m of investment over the past 18 months
Could mobile recycling units help close the solar loop?
First Solar is working on taking the recycling facility to the solar farm in a bid to help drive down costs
Belfast Parliament gets green upgrade with rooftop solar array
New 'invisible' solar installation expected to save £9,000 every year in energy costs
Shell offshoot Solar Frontier to roll out 100MW UK pipeline
Japanese firm signs partnership with New Energy to accelerate roll out of thin film technology in Britain
Hanergy continues thin film acquisition spree with Global Solar Energy deal
Company says third acquisition in a year "completes the circle" of its thin film solar consolidation strategy
EU solar tariffs 'cast a shadow' over PV business case
With average levies on Chinese goods likely to be set at 47 per cent this year, companies interested in installing solar panels would be wise to move quickly
Hanergy snaps up MiaSole in latest solar industry consolidation
Chinese energy giant confirms acquisition of California-based thin film solar specialist
Could solar islands be the new offshore wind farms?
There are no palm trees to be found on this sunny island, which could generate enough electricity for 30,000 people
Eight19 spin-out to advance 'pay-as-you-go' solar rollout
UK start-up to continue work on solar film with newly-formed Azuri concentrating on expanding into off-grid markets
BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2012: Eight19 times solar expansion to perfection
UK start-up leading the way in bringing low-cost solar to developing countries and pioneering innovative PV technology
Solar glass breakthrough promises to turn skyscrapers into power stations
Oxford Photovoltaics reveals plan to raise £3.5m in funding to make solar glass a reality
"Pay as you go" solar lights up world's newest country
UK company Eight19 aims to deploy 4,000 solar systems across South Sudan by middle of this year
Eight19 looks to expand "pay as you go" solar across Africa
Solar company's chief executive to use summit address to unveil investment fund and new production plant
GE takes aim at First Solar with "more efficient" thin film panels
Conglomerate says panels converting 14 per cent of sunlight into electricity will be produced from 2013
Curtain falls on US loan guarantee scheme with $5bn solar blow out
Three solar plants and a nationwide rooftop scheme net billion dollar deals ensuring controversial programme ends with a bang
Eight19 to pioneer pay-as-you-go solar for emerging markets
Pilot scheme aims to help developing world customers access solar systems without paying high upfront costs
Evergreen Solar files for bankruptcy and seeks buyer
Polysilicon wafer manufacturer owes creditors $485m after failing to build on early success or match Chinese competitors
California goldrush continues as First Solar nets $4.5bn loan guarantees
Department of Energy will back construction of three thin film solar plants with a combined 1.3GW capacity
Evergreen Solar looking for cash injection
US thin wafer firm sees slow first quarter sales despite closing Massachusetts plant
Exclusive: UK solar spin-off Eight19 eyes £10m funding round in 2012
Firm looking to tap into potential $500m market for off-grid charging in India and Africa
Solar Frontier eyes thin-film starring role
Just days after clinching GE partnership, Japanese solar firm signs deal to develop cheap cells with IBM
GE debuts solar thin film breakthrough
General Electric details plans for new line of solar thin film products, bolstering presence in booming solar market
Sharp aims to use acquisition to build solar one-stop-shop
Electronic giant announces $305m deal to acquire US solar outfit Recurrent Energy
Spray on solar cell offers window of opportunity for green buildings
Team at University of Leicester predict low-cost solar cell could turn buildings and aircraft into mini power stations