taxi
Green cabs: Government unveils plans for over 300 electric taxi chargepoints
New £6m funding package to be shared by 17 local authorities
Lib Dems demand urgent Ministerial meeting over taxi emissions
EXCLUSIVE: Former leader Tim Farron and transport spokesperson Baroness Randerson highlight fears government is not collecting data on zero emission taxi numbers
Prepare for the electric surge
For taxi drivers, the range limits of EVs are more than offset by the potential fuel cost saving
Carbon neutral cabs: Lyft promises to offset user rides
Uber rival Lyft announces plan to offset carbon impact of every journey booked on its platform
London black cab firm inks Norway export deal for electric taxis
Electric vehicle manufacturer announces Oslo-based Autoindustri as latest importer of its new electric black cabs, which recently hit London streets
LEVC opens order book for £55,600 electric black cabs
Chinese-owned firm claims cabbies buying new EVs will save £100 per week on running costs compared to current diesel taxis
Black cab goes green: Why the London Taxi Company is rebranding as LEVC
Chinese-owned company aims to move beyond black cabs as it sets sights on wider global electric vehicle market
Green cab: London Taxi Company cuts ribbon on £300m electric taxi plant
UPDATED: Speaking at the factory launch BEIS Secretary Greg Clark announces £50m new grant programme to help cab drivers buy green taxis