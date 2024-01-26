Black cab app Gett and Octopus Energy unveil EV charging partnership

Cecilia Keating
clock • 1 min read
Black cab app Gett and Octopus Energy unveil EV charging partnership

Tie-up will enhance taxi drivers' access to chargers across the capital, partners claim

Black cab app Gett has partnered with Octopus Energy to offer charging discounts to taxi drivers that use its platform. Announcing the deal yesterday, the companies said the partnership would bring...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Is the International Maritime Organisation set for a climate transparency overhaul?

Heart Aerospace raises $107m for hybrid-electric plane technology

Most read
01

'Rewarding early adopters': OVO and Vaillant team up in bid to cut heat pump running costs

01 February 2024 • 3 min read
02

What to expect from voluntary carbon markets in 2024

01 February 2024 • 14 min read
03

Confusion reigns over Labour's £28bn green investment goal

02 February 2024 • 7 min read
04

Premier League clubs urged to show private jets the red card

02 February 2024 • 4 min read
05

Haven invests £18m in holiday park solar and energy efficiency drive

02 February 2024 • 2 min read

More on Automotive

New Jersey has made it illegal to discard EV batteries in landfills
Automotive

New Jersey has made it illegal to discard EV batteries in landfills

The Garden State's legislation is designed to create a circular economy for EV batteries

Leah Garden, GreenBiz.com
clock 02 February 2024 • 2 min read
Record EV charge point installations deserve greater celebration
Automotive

Record EV charge point installations deserve greater celebration

Zapmap's Melanie Shufflebotham asks why parts of the media continue to ignore the rapid gains being made by the UK's EV charging network

Melanie Shufflebotham, Zapmap
clock 01 February 2024 • 4 min read
Number of public EV chargers in UK hits 53,700
Automotive

Number of public EV chargers in UK hits 53,700

Latest data from Department for Transport reveals one in five charging public points in UK provides power at 50kW or above

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 31 January 2024 • 3 min read