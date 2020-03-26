sustainable soy
Tesco to kick-start anti-deforestation project in Brazil's Cerrado
Supermarket is hoping to set up support scheme for soy farmers in the Cerrado region of Brazil in a bid to protect native vegetation
IPCC on land use: What do the latest warnings mean for businesses?
The headlines have been filled today with stark warnings from scientists about the state of the world's land masses - how will this impact the business community?
Soy Bonds: Financial facility eyes $1bn support for sustainable soy farming in Brazil
Financial facility is 'world's first' focused on investing in responsible soy farming on underutilised land in Brazil
Co-Op plants sustainable soy pledge
Retailer becomes latest firm to announce 100 per cent sustainable soy goal