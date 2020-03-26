Sustainable Finance Action Plan
Your guide to Europe's plan for hitting net zero
Not got time to read every line of the European Green Deal? BusinessGreen has you covered
The financial sector must play its part in addressing our climate emergency
Green MEPs Molly Scott Cato in the UK and Bas Eickhout in the Netherlands make the case for a far stronger EU green investment framework
The EU has a chance to lead the world on sustainable finance - it must seize it
Molly Scott Cato reveals her hopes for the upcoming European Parliament report on the sustainable finance transition
Why integration is key to the EU's new sustainable finance action plan
Richard Howitt of the International Integrated Reporting Council reflects on the European Commission's uncharacteristic willingness to fast track sustainable finance efforts