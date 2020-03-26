Stimulus Funding
Australia to triple solar capacity with 'historic' $92m backing for 12 projects
Australian Renewable Energy Agency hails 'major milestone' and suggests projects could be complete by end of 2017
UK pledges £720m to climate change fund for poor countries
Energy secretary Ed Davey warns against 'little Englander' approach as donation to UN's Green Climate Fund announced
US government dishes out latest clean tech funding round
On eve of Copenhagen, Department of Energy awards almost $1.7bn in new funding for carbon capture and biofuel projects
Darling urged to deliver "mini green stimulus"
Green business trade group calls for ambitious package of investment and fiscal measures to help drive demand for low-carbon technologies
Obama to open taps on clean tech stimulus funds
President expected to announce up to $3.4bn in smart-grid grants as Department of Energy releases fresh climate science funding
US drives $300m into green city transport initiatives
More than 500 green fuelling stations and 9,000 low-carbon vehicles to be rolled out as part of economic stimulus project
US small businesses slam clean tech funding "PR ploy"
New $37 million grant scheme for clean tech-focused small businesses dismissed as a drop in the ocean