solaraid
We're falling short on SDG7, but we can fix it
Jeremy Leggett surveys global progress against SDG7, and considers what must happen to deliver on the targets by 2030
SDG7: Solar Aid illuminates Africa with two million light sales
EXCLUSIVE: Charity's social enterprise SunnyMoney has now sold two million solar lights across sub-Saharan Africa, bringing clean lighting to more than 10.5 million people
SolarAid: 'Without universal access to electricity, most of the SDGs won't be met'
Charity Partner for this year's BusinessGreen Leaders Awards warns universal access to clean, affordable electricity by 2030 remains a far off prospect without an investment surge