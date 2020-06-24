Solar Cells
Night time solar? Lightsource BP hails trial showing solar can help balance the grid at night
Trial marks the first time a UK solar farm has provided a reactive power balancing service to the electricity grid at night, developer claims
Global Briefing: Crisp giant Frito-Lay unveils plan for zero emission manufacturing
All the green business news from around the world this week
Hyundai launches solar powered car in Korea
Sonata Hybrid features optional PV panels on the roof that could provide up to 800 miles of free driving a year
Solar eclipsed? Trump angers solar sector with 30 per cent import tariff
President's protectionist levy widely criticised as both pointless and damaging to US manufacturing, but could the tariffs soon be struck down by the WTO?
UK-funded 'homes as power stations' project to bring solar-storage to Indian villages
Consortium led by Swansea University awarded £7m government funding to trial solar-storage technology in India
Tesla opens order book for solar roof tiles
Solar and EV giant unveils online solar roof cost calculator as it revealed plans to start home installations in the summer
Oxford PV partners with unnamed manufacturer to deliver solar glass technology
Solar tech firm recently raised £8.7m to help scale up development of its perovskite technology
SAB Miller invests in 'pioneering' solar PV integrated roofing at Nigeria brewery
North Wales manufacturer BIPVco Ltd to provide solar PV cells for global brewing giant
Power dressing: smart fabric generates electricity from sun and wind
Scientists develop 'hybrid power' fabric that can harvest clean energy to power electronic devices
Scientists hail perovskite breakthrough to boost solar cell efficiency
Research into how Hybrid Organic-Inorganic Perovskites (HOIPs) turn sunlight into energy could open door to far higher efficiency solar panels
Let's chemically rebuild fossil fuels to create sustainable energy
Could we combine hydrogen and carbon to produce a sustainable fuel from solar energy?
Meet Kokam: The firm behind Solar Impulse's extraordinary battery
South Korean firm which provided the battery for solar plane's round-the-world flight is fast-emerging as a major player in the expanding energy storage industry
SolarWindow polishes plan to produce energy from skyscrapers
BusinessGreen digs into Columbia, Maryland-based clean energy firm's bid to bring its transparent solar PV glass coating to market
Mitsubishi ventures into US solar market with 'near majority' stake in Nexamp
Mitsubishi announces move to take sizeable stake in solar developer, citing US government support for clean energy rollout
Could mobile recycling units help close the solar loop?
First Solar is working on taking the recycling facility to the solar farm in a bid to help drive down costs
Lightsource unveils new solar panel cleaning technology
Solar developer says operations and maintenance innovation will help it boost plant performance
Panasonic hails new world record with super-efficient solar cell
Japanese electronics maker claims new solar panel can deliver conversion efficiency of more than 23 per cent
First UK council green bond launched in Swindon
Small investors can now invest alongside the council in the 5MW Swindon community solar farm
ADLER Solar sets sights on UK expansion with new London office
Solar service provider says the number of requests from UK businesses is on the rise
First UK council green bonds set to be offered Swindon residents
Scheme would see community members investing in a council-owned solar farm for as little as £5
Trina Solar exits EU solar pricing programme as minimum pricing row escalates
Chinese firm withdraws from minimum pricing scheme in protest at "misinterpretation" of trading rules following Commission's decision to extend measures past expiry date
COP21: From solar power to geothermal energy, Paris Summit marks launch of wave of green industry bodies
Business-backed Solar Council brings together regional and national solar associations from across the world, as new non-profit Energy Unlocked launched to support energy market innovation
Proven clean technologies can deliver massive emissions cuts, report finds
Think tank Sitra highlights a range of solutions already reducing emissions around the world which could be scaled up to meet the emissions gap
Will renewables subsidy cuts mean UK misses out on cheaper electricity?
New study argues subsidy cuts will delay the contribution renewables can make to lower electricity prices, while promised nuclear subsidies could be more expensive than projected