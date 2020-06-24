soil erosion
Theresa Villiers: 'Updated' Agriculture Bill will return to Parliament this month
Government hopes Bill will be passed by the Spring, paving the way for payments under new subsidy scheme that prioritises environmental action to be delivered in 2021
New Cabinet faces tidal wave of critical green policy decisions
Brexit will inevitably dominate, but Andrea Leadsom, Theresa Villiers, Grant Shapps, and Sajid Javid all face critical policy choices that will shape the green economy for decades to come
Scientists reveal promising results for fertiliser pellets made from captured carbon
Pellets made with captured CO2 could be used as a lower carbon fertiliser
UN: Soil health 'essential' to beating climate change and meeting SDGs
UN's agriculture chief warns of hunger danger and climate change struggles unless work is undertaken to boost soil health around the world
Why we should all be worried about the march of the Martian potato
In her latest column on the environmental impact of our food, Louise Gray digs up the dirt on Britain's favourite vegetable, the potato.
Report: Just £10m needed to better safeguard England's farming, food, and soils
Analysis by WWF, Rivers Trust and Angling Trust argues small increase in funding for enforcement and guidance would deliver 'huge benefits' for farming sector
Rain stops play: How climate change is already disrupting UK sport
Extreme weather, coastal erosion, and changing climate is taking its toll on iconic British sports
'Massive untapped potential': Farms could save a gigatonne of carbon every year by managing soil better
Peer-reviewed study suggests widespread use of effective farming practices can boost yields and deliver dramatic carbon savings
Soil crisis means vegetable shortages could be sign of things to come
AECOM's Robert Spencer argues urgent action is required to improve soil quality - and Brexit could provide an opportunity to improve soil management
Monsanto and Novozymes hail crop yield-boosting microbial seed coating breakthrough
New coating promises boost yields while allowing farmers to use fertilisers more efficiently, firms say
Kellogg's new 'Compost Chef' on why soil science makes business sense
Renowned soil scientist Anna Becvar says her role advising cereal giant's farmers on organic soils and crop yield could herald a new business trend
UK Environmental Scorecard - At a glance
A summary of the Environmental Audit Committee's damning verdict on the state of the UK's environmental health
EU Commissioner insists CAP reform must embrace environmental agenda
Janez Potočnik says EU farming subsidies must drive greener practices for policy to remain legitimate