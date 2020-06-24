SMMT
Fears rise among green businesses as Sajid Javid signals Brexit split from EU rules
Business and environmental groups again warn that move away from EU standards could harm UK environment and green industry progress
Zero emission cars enjoy record year of sales
Industry data reveals battery electric cars sales were up 144 per cent in 2019
Electric vehicles triple market share to hit record high
Latest SMMT figures show market share for battery electric vehicles triples from 1.1 per cent to 3.4 per cent in two months
Battery electric car registrations almost triple in July to record high market share
UK's new car market still in the doldrums with registrations at their lowest levels since 2012, but electric car sales up 158 per cent
Carmakers urged to address brake and tyre pollution as 'immediate priority'
Government advisors warn particle emissions from tyres, brakes, and road-wear are overlooked problem caused by both fossil fuel cars and EVs
Battery EV sales soar as plug-in hybrids suffer in sluggish car market
Battery electric vehicle sales are only bright spot as UK car market shrinks again, industry figures show
Electric Vehicle Approved: Car dealership accreditation launched to drive EV sales growth
Car dealerships with staff trained to provide buyers with quality advice on EVs to gain government stamp of approval
Plug-in hybrid sales drop more than a third in April
Industry claims sharp fall in plug-in hybrid sales is evidence of 'premature removal' of subsidies
'Transport revolution': DfT eyes green innovation boost with major regulatory review
Future of Urban Mobility Strategy sets out goal for flexible regulatory framework that can boost innovation in last mile deliveries, e-mobility, and integrated transport
ScottishPower joins EV charging push as electric car sales surge
Renewables giant teams up with car dealership Arnold Clark to offer customers 'one-stop-shop' for EVs, charge points, and green power tariffs
EVs and hybrids grab record share of UK car market
UK car market warms up in May, helped by soaring demand for hybrid cars
Diesel sales plummet 37 per cent
March 2018 sales of diesel vehicles down dramatically compared to a year earlier as air quality fears continue to bite
Is 2018's electric vehicle sales slump just a bump in the road?
Latest SMMT figures show a slow start to 2018 for pure electric car sales - but is this a long term cause for concern or are consumers simply waiting for more models to hit the market?
UK plots tougher car emission 'defeat device' sanctions as diesel sales slide
Volkswagen 'dieselgate' scandal demonstrates need for more stringent penalties as a future deterrent against cheating emissions tests, government rules
Electric cars only bright spot for ailing UK car sector
New vehicle registrations down 12 per cent in October, but sale of electric and hybrids buck trend with 37 per cent uplift
UK electric vehicle sales enjoy summer boom
Latest SMMT data shows new EV registrations went up 60 per cent in August compared to same month last year, while diesel sales decline
Diesel car sale forecasts tail off amid air pollution fears
Industry forecasts for 2017 and 2019 suggest continued decline in demand for new diesel cars as public concern over air pollution mounts
Electric vehicle sales accelerate as UK drivers turn away from diesels
Latest monthly data from motor industry trade body SMMT show new diesel car registrations fell in May as low emission vehicle sales took new record market share
UK car industry warns 'anti-diesel agenda' harming CO2 reduction progress
But green groups say shift to electric vehicles is the only way to cut carbon and air pollution, as new car CO2 levels fall to all-time low