Skanska UK

'Urgent imperative': UK industry slams 'absence of action' to support truck biofuels

Automotive

'Urgent imperative': UK industry slams 'absence of action' to support truck biofuels

More than 30 road transport sector leaders and environmental campaigners urge government to cut duty on low carbon biofuels

clock 30 August 2023 • 5 min read
ConcreteZero: Leading firms pledge to achieve net zero concrete production by 2050

Supply chain

ConcreteZero: Leading firms pledge to achieve net zero concrete production by 2050

Major global initiative to decarbonise global concrete sector launched by Climate Group, World GBC, and WBCSD

clock 05 July 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read