Innovate UK pours £3.2m into seven concrete decarbonisation projects

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

UK's innovation agency awards funds for low-carbon cement and production projects via Decarbonising Concrete Competition

Innovate UK has this week announced plans to pour £3.2m of fresh funding into seven projects designed to accelerate the decarbonisation of the UK concrete industry.

Selected projects include work by Cemcor to turn calcined clay into low carbon building materials, Skanska UK's plans to repurpose excavated London clay, and Cocoon Carbon's work producing novel cement from electric arc furnace steel production.

Other projects to secure funding include Cemex UK's efforts to combine micronised limestone and graphene, EFC Green Concrete Technology UK's geopolymer cement rollout, and the development of low-carbon cement substitutes by the Materials Processing Institute.

As well as receiving investment from the UK's government-backed innovation agency, winning projects will have the chance to collaborate with Innovate UK's Concrete Commitment Cohort and contribute to ongoing work to develop an Advance Market Commitment (AMC) that aims to boost demand for low carbon concrete.

"We're pleased to announce the projects receiving funding via the Decarbonising Concrete competition," said Dr. Stafford Lloyd, clean growth strategy innovation lead at Innovate UK. "These projects are cutting-edge, and we can expect to see them looking at producing alternative cements and whole new production methods with new additives.

"Together with our work on AMCs, we're really starting to accelerate innovation in decarbonising concrete."

The Contracts for Innovation Decarbonising Concrete Competition aims to accelerate the commercial adoption of low-carbon concrete, thereby building engagement between innovative projects and end-users.

Projects that applied but did not receive funding can continue to engage with the wider concrete decarbonisation programme and the work to develop an AMC, Innovate UK said.

The announcement comes in the same week the Climate Group and consultancy Ramboll published a new study claiming that nearly half of companies surveyed are ready to pay a premium for lower emission steel and concrete.

The Steel and Concrete Transformation: 2024 market outlook on lower emission steel and concrete revealed 40 per cent of firms quizzed would be willing to pay a premium for emissions reductions of 25 per cent or higher for concrete, while 49 per cent were willing to do so for emissions reductions of over half.

The report also stated that while progress is accelerating, 84 per cent of businesses see cost as the most significant barrier to the adoption of lower carbon steel and concrete.

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.

Related Topics

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Renewables set fresh record, providing over half UK's power for three successive quarters

JLR confirms £500m factory upgrade to prepare for EV transition

Most read
01

PACT raises £9m to industrialise 'world first' collagen-based biomaterials

26 September 2024 • 3 min read
02

Octopus' generation arm to invest £2bn in UK clean energy projects by 2030

26 September 2024 • 2 min read
03

Asda and HSBC team up for sustainable supply chain finance scheme

26 September 2024 • 2 min read
04

Renewables set fresh record, providing over half UK's power for three successive quarters

26 September 2024 • 4 min read
05

Top corporates join new 24/7 Carbon-Free Coalition

25 September 2024 • 5 min read

More on R&D

Innovate UK pours £3.2m into seven concrete decarbonisation projects
R&D

Innovate UK pours £3.2m into seven concrete decarbonisation projects

UK's innovation agency awards funds for low-carbon cement and production projects via Decarbonising Concrete Competition

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 27 September 2024 • 2 min read
Grid operators secure green R&D funding boost
R&D

Grid operators secure green R&D funding boost

UK Power Networks confirms plan for three new green grid projects, as Northern Powergrid bolsters climate resilience efforts

James Murray
James Murray
clock 10 September 2024 • 2 min read
'Sustainable platform': New £38m research hub to cook up alternative protein pipeline
R&D

'Sustainable platform': New £38m research hub to cook up alternative protein pipeline

UKRI and Innovate UK-backed National Alternative Protein Innovation Centre to serve up plant, microbe, insect, and algae-based meat substitutes

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 28 August 2024 • 4 min read