Siemens
Ceres launches corporate alliance to accelerate electric vehicle transition
Alliance brings together Amazon, DHL, and others in a bid to drive development of electric vehicle market
Government to inject £71m into green redevelopment of former Redcar steelworks
Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom promises to do 'everything possible to tackle global climate change' as she hails opportunities of green aviation and industry
Siemens and UK100 tee up £100bn for local climate action
Financing from local authorities, private capital, and government investment is set to fund pursuit of councils' clean energy goals
Norwegian airline Widerøe targets zero emission flights with Rolls Royce project
Airline has teamed up with Rolls Royce to launch research programme to design new electric aircraft
Rolls-Royce snaps up Siemens' electric plane business
Aerospace giant says move will help it prepare for the 'third era' of aviation
Siemens announces plan to separate its energy divison
Siemens has confirmed it plans to carve out its energy division, including oil and gas unit and wind business SGRE
World's cleanest firms enjoy solid growth, even as tariff wars start to bite
Stock value of Clean200 list, which ranks firms according to their clean energy revenues, falls behind fossil fuel benchmark due to solar tariffs and a surge in oil prices
Are capital goods firms doing enough to drive the low carbon industrial revolution?
CDP analysis of top 22 capital goods firms, including Siemens, Vestas and Schneider Electric, finds they are pushing the low carbon transition, but performing poorly on supply chain climate disclosure
Siemens pilots the use of ammonia for green energy storage
Firm hopes to better conventional batteries to store renewably generated power
Siemens teams up with Northvolt to build giant battery factory
Deal advances plan to develop Europe's largest lithium ion battery factory
F1 boss eyes 'pole position' for UK in offshore wind industry supply chain review
Former McLaren CEO Martin Whitmarsh to lead Offshore Wind Industry Council's review in bid to ensure UK remains global leader in the sector
Siemens signs deal to help unlock Brazil renewables growth
Engineering giant signs MoU with Brazilian agency Apex-Brazil to spur growth in green energy, and pledges to triple country investment to €1bn
World's greenest companies outperform fossil fuel benchmark by two to one
Clean 200 companies generated total return of 32 per cent over the last 18 months, compared to 15.7 per cent for fossil fuel benchmark index
Can renewables really compete in the oil-rich Middle East?
The region is keen to move away from oil, but Siemens' outlook report still suggests gas power could remain dominant through to 2035 - are renewables once again being underestimated?
Low carbon flight? Airbus, Rolls-Royce, Siemens partner on electric plane project
The engineering giants want to develop a hybrid electric commercial plane ready for a test flight in 2020
One is blown away: Queen pays visit to Siemens Gamesa blade factory
Her Majesty tours Siemens Gamesa wind turbine factory in Hull
October winds help deliver 'unprecedented' renewable power to Scotland's grid
Wind turbines in Scotland broke fresh records last month, as The Crown Estate considers making more of UK's seabed available to offshore wind developers
World's cleanest companies defy Trump to out perform fossil fuel investments
Stock value of Clean200 list, which ranks firms according to their clean energy revenues, overtook fossil fuel benchmark on inauguration day and finishes first year with a 16.9 per cent return
Electric autobahn: Siemens to debut on-the-go truck charging technology
German eHighway trial to erect 10km overhead contact line to supply power to hybrid electric trucks
Siemens Hull factory ships first ever wind turbine blades
Giant blades are en route to the Race Bank Offshore Wind Farm off the North Norfolk coast
Massive 600MW Dutch offshore wind farm starts generating power
Netherlands' largest offshore wind farm completed under budget and ahead of schedule according to developer Gemini
Tesla, Nissan, and Siemens sound alarm over Europe's EV infrastructure
Platform on Electric-Mobility coalition urges member states to better support EV charge point roll out
EU approves Siemens-Gamesa wind mega-merger
Plan to create world's largest wind turbine business clears regulatory hurdles and is expected to complete early next month
Rise of the drones: Siemens and SkySpecs team up to deliver turbine-inspecting drones
Engineering giant partners with US start up to accelerate the development of drones capable of automatically inspecting onshore and offshore turbines