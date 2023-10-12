Partner Content: In this exclusive Q&A with Shopify's Head of Sustainability, Stacy Kauk, reveals why reversing climate change cannot happen without support for the burgeoning carbon removal sector
Running Tide successfully sinks biomass to depths of almost a mile off the coast of Iceland delivering open ocean carbon removal for the first time
Climeworks argues removals and reductions should be treated differently in climate pathways, target setting, and industry standards
Shopify's head of sustainability sheds light on the operational challenges of net zero and the importance of cross-sector collaboration
New Shopify report reveals sustainability conscious shopping is on the rise, despite economic headwinds
Shopify and Stripe announce latest $11m investment round through Frontier negative emissions fund
BeZero Carbon research points to growing commercial interest in carbon removals such as direct air capture, enhanced weathering and biochar
Frontier's $925m fund used to sign multiyear offtake agreements with a number of innovative carbon removal firms
Alphabet, Meta, Shopify and McKinsey launch Frontier Fund to bring down costs of carbon removal technologies that scientists acknowledge will be critical to meeting climate goals
The tech giant has lifted the lid on its efforts to soak up more carbon than it emits