Skills

Shopify's Stacy Kauk on how carbon removal can help reverse climate change

Partner Content: In this exclusive Q&A with Shopify's Head of Sustainability, Stacy Kauk, reveals why reversing climate change cannot happen without support for the burgeoning carbon removal sector

clock 12 October 2023 • 4 min read
Investment

Drop in the ocean? Shopify-backed project delivers 'first-ever' open ocean carbon removal

Running Tide successfully sinks biomass to depths of almost a mile off the coast of Iceland delivering open ocean carbon removal for the first time

clock 09 August 2023 • 3 min read
Carbon Accounting

Climeworks calls for clear distinction between emissions reductions and carbon removals

Climeworks argues removals and reductions should be treated differently in climate pathways, target setting, and industry standards

clock 17 April 2023 • 4 min read
Management

Stacy Kauk: 'Working in climate is tough'

Shopify's head of sustainability sheds light on the operational challenges of net zero and the importance of cross-sector collaboration

clock 28 March 2023 • 5 min read
Marketing

Study: Nearly two thirds of consumers refuse to skimp on sustainability despite cost-of-living pressures

New Shopify report reveals sustainability conscious shopping is on the rise, despite economic headwinds

clock 30 January 2023 • 2 min read
Technology

Shopify orders up latest carbon removal deals

Shopify and Stripe announce latest $11m investment round through Frontier negative emissions fund

clock 21 December 2022 • 3 min read
Carbon Trading

'Returns could be in the trillions': Report touts huge investment opportunity of carbon removal technologies

BeZero Carbon research points to growing commercial interest in carbon removals such as direct air capture, enhanced weathering and biochar

clock 02 October 2022 • 3 min read
Investment

A New Frontier: Google and Facebook-backed carbon removal initiative announces first six projects

Frontier's $925m fund used to sign multiyear offtake agreements with a number of innovative carbon removal firms

clock 29 June 2022 • 3 min read
Offsets

Tech giants launch $925m fund to shrink costs of carbon removal technologies

Alphabet, Meta, Shopify and McKinsey launch Frontier Fund to bring down costs of carbon removal technologies that scientists acknowledge will be critical to meeting climate goals

clock 12 April 2022 • 4 min read
Technology

Three things learned from Microsoft's carbon removal report

The tech giant has lifted the lid on its efforts to soak up more carbon than it emits

clock 01 April 2022 • 6 min read
