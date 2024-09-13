Kiloton Fund: 20 carbon removal start-ups clinch $10,000 and a Shopify offtake deal

Twenty start-ups from around the world, including a UK direct air capture (DAC) firm, have been selected to receive a share of an innovative investment fund designed to help deliver early-stage carbon removal technologies.

The companies will each receive $10,000 from the Kiloton Fund run by US investor group AirMiners, in exchange for a share of future revenues generated from carbon credit sales. They have also been offered a $100,000 carbon credit purchase deal from tech giant Shopify.

Among the winning teams is UK start-up AirHive, which has developed a "fluidised bed" technology to capture CO2 from the air.

Firms from the US, Canada, Denmark, Kenya, India, the UAE, and Germany have also been selected by the fund, providing a boost to a range of carbon removal technologies, including direct air capture, rock weathering, ocean-based carbon removal, biochar, and carbon utilisation, .

AirMiners said the funding model - where the Fund invests in companies now in exchange for a share of their future revenue - was designed to "complement equity investments" at a time when capital for breakthrough technologies remains limited.

"We're thrilled to close the Kiloton Fund with such a strong cohort of startups," said Tito Jankowski, CEO of AirMiners. "The added support from Shopify proves the importance of this new funding model and the quality of the teams. AirMiners is here to help push these innovations forward and realise our shared vision of reversing climate change."

As the inaugural buyer of credits from the $200,000 Kiloton Fund, the e-commerce giant has signed a $2m offtake agreement with AirMiners, to be split between the cohort of start ups.

Mitch Selby, Shopify sustainability fund lead, said the e-commerce giant supported the Kiloton Fund's innovative funding model.

"We can't forget about the next generation of carbon removal startups," he said. "Just like the companies ahead of them, they need funding and purchases to give them time to de-risk their technologies. That's why we're excited to partner with AirMiners on their Kiloton Fund, to boost a new funding model and offer a purchase to each stellar company that was selected."

AirMiners said learnings from the deployment of the $200,000 Kiloton Fund were designed to inform its plans to establish an even larger Megaton Fund.

