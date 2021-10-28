Shaun Kingsbury

Just Climate: Al Gore and David Blood to launch new asset manager

Investment

Just Climate: Al Gore and David Blood to launch new asset manager

New firm is being formed under umbrella of Gore's and Blood's existing asset manager Generation Investment Management

clock 28 October 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

What does success look like for COP26?

22 October 2021 • 8 min read
02

OECD nations agree to end export credit support for unabated coal power stations

22 October 2021 • 2 min read
03

Net Zero Festival: From commitment to reality - the route net zero for business

25 October 2021 • 1 min read
04

Sainsbury's pulls forward net zero target for own operations to 2035

26 October 2021 • 3 min read
05

Rewilding Britain: Nature restoration can build 'ecosystem of employment'

21 October 2021 • 3 min read