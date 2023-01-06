Sensu Insight

Greenwashing? Less than a third of Brits believe businesses' ESG claims

Marketing

Greenwashing? Less than a third of Brits believe businesses' ESG claims

New study from Sensu Insight reveals only 23 per cent of consumers take environmental claims from businesses at face value, with the aviation industry deemed the 'least trusted'

clock 06 January 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
05

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read