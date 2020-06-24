SEC
Elon Musk and Tesla to pay $40m to settle SEC case over tweets
Musk will step down as Tesla chair but stay as CEO
IT industry steps up conflict minerals crackdown
The race is on to establish supply chain standards capable of tackling Congo's conflict minerals ahead of new US legislation
Climate change shareholder actions hit record high
Number of climate-related resolutions soar as investors praise SEC's new guidance on carbon risks
Landmark SEC ruling calls on firms to disclose climate impacts
New interpretive guidance increases pressure on companies to include assessment of climate-related risks and opportunities in annual reports
Solyndra files for $300m solar IPO
Optimism mounting that solar energy IPO could open floodgates for further clean tech flotations during 2010
Investors step up calls for SEC climate risk reporting guidance
Petition argues climate change represents "material risk" and as such watchdog should force firms to report on climate risks
Trony Solar latest to seek $200m US IPO
China-based thin film solar developer announces plans for New York flotation
New ruling opens door for increased shareholder activism on climate
SEC ruling to make it easier for shareholders to force businesses to undertake climate risk assessments
Investors demand inclusion of carbon data in SEC filings
Reports argue institutional investors do not have access to enough climate change data in company reports for them to do their fiduciary duty