Search engine

Google.org launches $30m Impact Challenge on Climate Innovation

IT

Google.org launches $30m Impact Challenge on Climate Innovation

Selected organisations will receive $5m each in grant funding, as well as support from the tech giant's software products

clock 24 June 2022 • 2 min read
Green Search: Ecosia sees active user rates soar to 20 million

IT

Green Search: Ecosia sees active user rates soar to 20 million

Not-for-profit search engine has used advertising income to fund the planting of 150 million trees

clock 10 June 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

Wales' first biomethane refuelling station opens in Bangor

17 November 2023 • 1 min read