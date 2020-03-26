SDGs

Could climate action unlock a decade of SDG delivery?
Could climate action unlock a decade of SDG delivery?

If the latest analysis of business reporting on the SDGs is anything to go by, action on climate change feels like a box some of us leave hanging around, never opening and unpacking it properly - but yet it contains the keys to unlocking progress on so...

Ambition 2030: Accelerating sustainability
Ambition 2030: Accelerating sustainability

As the Committee on Climate Change prepares to make its recommendations to Government on the UK's long-term climate targets, Centrica's Group Head of Environment, James Rushen, explains the steps that the company is taking to progress sustainability across...