SDG7
Huge finance gap leaving millions without access to electricity and clean cooking, report warns
Research by Sustainable Energy for All initiative finds just a quarter of the required investment for universal electricity access is being delivered
Enel targets clean energy and climate action with €2.5bn SDG-linked bond
Italian gas and power giant places its first bond on the European market linked to two of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals
How finance is mainstreaming renewable energy
Sebastien Soleille, head of energy transition at BNP Paribas, explains how a raft of different financial measures and are helping to rapidly build out clean energy worldwide
We're falling short on SDG7, but we can fix it
Jeremy Leggett surveys global progress against SDG7, and considers what must happen to deliver on the targets by 2030
SDG7: Solar Aid illuminates Africa with two million light sales
EXCLUSIVE: Charity's social enterprise SunnyMoney has now sold two million solar lights across sub-Saharan Africa, bringing clean lighting to more than 10.5 million people
Dying to eat: Polluting stoves put millions in danger
But there isn't a one size fits all solution to the clean cooking challenge, warns Ashden's new CEO Harriet Lamb
SDG7: Behind the scenes of an energy efficiency giant
Danish engineering firm Danfoss is working to save energy at every level of its business
SDG 7: How Novozymes enzymes help turn waste into sustainable fuel
The Danish chemicals expert thinks its enzymes could help break down barriers to sustainable biofuels
SDG7: Affordable and clean energy
All our coverage on SDG7 and the target to deliver 'access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all'
Modern energy for all: Five tips for keeping SDG7 business strategies on track
In the latest addition to the BusinessGreen SDG Hub, we explore how businesses can help deliver on SDG7 and ensure universal and sustainable energy for all
SDG7: World falling short on global clean energy goals
Sustained efforts are needed to deploy more renewables and improve electricity access for world's poorest, progress report warns
SDG7: The compass pointing towards a world of clean and accessible energy
Could SDG7 provide a spring board for both full decarbonisation and the achievement of all 17 SDGs?
SSE unveils new sustainability targets tied to SDGs
Cutting carbon intensity of its power, championing living wages, and building out EV infrastructure will all support Sustainable Development Goals, says energy giant
The BusinessGreen Guide to the SDGs: SDG7 - Affordable and Clean Energy
BusinessGreen assesses the business implications of the pledge to 'ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all'