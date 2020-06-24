SDG5
SDG5: Rice as a path to prosperity for women in Senegal
BNP Paribas is supporting a UN Women project in Senegal that aims to help female rice growers scale their businesses
SDG5: Our clean energy future needs women at the helm
Gender diversity should be at the beating heart of the low-carbon transition, argues RenewableUK's Alicia Green
SDG5: Convincing London's women to join the cleantech sector
Karen Lawrence, commissioner on the London Sustainable Development Commission, reveals what's happening behind the scenes in the capital's tech scene to boost gender diversity
SDG5: Gender equality
All our coverage on SDG5 and the mission to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.
Girl power: Five top tips for promoting gender equality in green business
Expert advice to help sustainability executives navigate the challenge of promoting female empowerment
SDG5: Why you can't fight climate change without tackling gender inequality
Empowering women is a sure-fire way of building climate resilience and cutting emissions - so why is it not on every sustainability manager's radar?
The BusinessGreen Guide to the SDGs: SDG5 - Gender Equality
BusinessGreen takes a look at the economic implications that will arise from the global push to 'achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls'