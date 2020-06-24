SDG3
Kellogg Company serves up new sustainability ambitions
Cereal giant has pledged to support a million smallholders by 2030, while continuing work towards its waste, energy, and GHG goals
There is nothing a father wants less than to recognise the nurses at children's A&E - It's time for real action to tackle air pollution
UNICEF's Alastair Harper issues a heartfelt plea for bolder action to tackle air pollution
SDG3: The secret to a greener, healthier office
However large or small a company is, there are simple ways to cut its environmental impact and boost employee wellbeing, argues Claire McLoughlin from the UK Health Alliance on Climate Change
Bringing SDG3 to life: Inside AstraZeneca's healthy, clean energy drive
AstraZeneca is focusing on SDG3 through projects that target prevention of ill health, but its initiatives promise multiple co-benefits, including for the environment
SDG3: How to build a healthy business
Five lessons for businesses looking to embed SDG3 into their operations
Air-cleaning advertising boards pop up at Marylebone Station
Technology designed by atmospheric chemists fitted at station to highlight UN Sustainable Development Goals on cities and communities
The BusinessGreen Guide to the SDGs: SDG3 - Good Health and Well-being
The BusinessGreen SDG Hub takes the microscope to the world's health-related development goals