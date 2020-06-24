sdg
What Paul Polman did next: Former Unilever CEO to lead new sustainability foundation
Paul Polman confirms plans for new organisation called Imagine which will focus on combating climate change and poverty
Investors worth $5tr in assets pledge to back 'just transition' guidelines
Guide to help investors link worker and social considerations with climate and low carbon investment policies formally launches at COP24
How Tetra Pak repackaged its green programme to put the SDGs front and centre
'It's about working towards a direction that is commonly agreed,' says Mario Abreu, head of sustainability at the delivery giant
S&P: More private capital needed to finance UN Sustainable Development Goals
Ratings agency says greater role needed for development banks in de-risking projects and mobilising private investment for meeting the SDGs
Fairtrade product sales hit record €8.5bn worldwide
Global sales of Fairtrade products rose eight per cent in 2017, generating premiums of €178m for farmer and worker organisations, annual report reveals
Key Tesco suppliers to publish food waste data
Mars, Nestlé, and Unilever among those set to publish food waste date within 12 months as part of Champions 12.3 coalition
Prince of Wales Global Sustainability Fellowship Programme launched in support of UN Sustainable Development Goals
Major new University of Cambridge initiative to bring together Blue Chips and academics to help accelerate efforts to meet UN SDGs
Food waste action saves caterers $6 for every $1 invested
New research finds 'compelling' business case for investing in food waste reduction
SolarAid: 'Without universal access to electricity, most of the SDGs won't be met'
Charity Partner for this year's BusinessGreen Leaders Awards warns universal access to clean, affordable electricity by 2030 remains a far off prospect without an investment surge
IRENA: Nations set to fall short against global energy goals
First analysis of progress against Sustainable Development Goal 7 - which targets green energy - finds limited headway made against clean cooking, renewables, and energy efficiency targets
'Better Retail Better World': Retail giants sign up to sweeping new environmental goals
Supermarkets and leading High Street brands sign up to raft of joint targets based on the UN's Sustainable Development Goals
Winnow raises $7.4m to gobble up food waste mountain
Winnow will use new cash to accelerate the rollout of its food waste management technology, which helps chefs cut food waste levels in commercial kitchens
Young innovators sought in drive to meet UN Sustainable Development Goals
1,000 millennials from 115 countries set to attend Denmark 'hackathon' event next month aimed at coming up with new solutions to try and meet UN SDGs