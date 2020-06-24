School Strikes
How Patagonia became the 'grand experiment' of sustainable business
Patagonia's Lisa Pike Sheehy and Mihela Hladin Wolfe talk about how the outdoor wear company aspires to be a sustainability trailblazer - and is well used to 'playing in the arena of hate and love' as a result
Election: School strikers and pensioners lead calls for televised climate debate
Businesses and trade unions also expected to back calls for Party Leaders to specifically debate their competing climate strategies
How dare you? Well, how?
Greta Thunberg's stinging challenge to world leaders is not just a rhetorical device, it is a genuine question that needs answering
Shock horror: Climate change is now a vote winner
We've hit a breakthrough moment in climate change - the buildings sector must not squander it, argues John Alker of the UK Green Building Council
Labour: Make climate change a core part of school curriculum
Students from primary school age onwards would be taught about impacts of climate change to equip them for green jobs of the future, Labour says
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon declares 'climate emergency'
SNP leader tells party conference school strikers are right to call for a climate emergency declaration and 'Scotland will live up to our responsibility'
XR Business: Green business leaders rally in support of Extinction Rebellion
As wave of protests enter their second week and Greta Thunberg backs calls for a climate 'general strike', leading green business figures welcome launch of XR Business
Climate crisis: today's children face lives with tiny carbon footprints
Next generation must keep their own carbon levels at a fraction of their grandparents' in order to prevent catastrophe
It's time to talk about fracking
Liberal Democrat MP Wera Hobhouse speaks out ahead of a Commons debate on shale gas extraction
School climate strikes: 1.4 million people took part, say campaigners
Activist Greta Thunberg, 16, says action proved 'no one is too small to make a difference'
Net Zero: EU businesses, investors, and unions back School Strike calls for bolder climate action
Open letter from leading business groups, investors, and trade unions signals support for wave of 'citizen mobilisations' and urges EU to formalise net zero emission strategy
Climate strikes: Are schoolchildren finally opening politicians' ears to the case for climate action?
A survey shows more than half of the British public support today's school strikes for climate action, while leading government figures have now also given the protests their blessing
Green statements and cosmic jokes
The Spring Statement may have been overshadowed by the rolling Brexit crisis, but it could mark a major turning point for the UK's green economy
School climate strikes go global, with actions planned in 92 countries
Young people are preparing for a mass walkout of classes on Friday, to demand swift action from governments to safeguard their futures
A climate of cynicism
It is hard not to be cynical about the recent wave of political support for climate action, but it is a sign the debate is moving forward
Juncker declares a quarter of EU budget will be targeted on climate action
European Commission President talks up bloc's climate strategy, as Greta Thunberg calls for more ambitious targets
Teachers to join climate protests to demand curriculum reform
On Friday demonstrators will protest against 'negligent' climate change education