SAP
UN Global Compact launches new initiative to spur decade of private sector progress towards the SDGs
SDG Ambition will be led by the UN Global Compact Local Networks, bringing together more than a 1,000 firms across 40 countries to drive progress towards the global goals
SAP's simple, sensible contribution to sustainability
Often, the best technology innovations are the ones that are virtually invisible
'Plastics Cloud': SAP harnesses machine learning to track plastic use and recycling trends
Company says technology will enable better use of data to tackle plastic waste
SAP vows to go 'carbon neutral' by 2025
Business software giant aims to build on 100 per cent renewable electricity commitment with new plan to become 'carbon neutral'