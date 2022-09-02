Review of Electricity Markets Arrangements

New Prime Minister faces flurry of proposals for tackling the energy crisis

Energy

Trade body Energy UK becomes latest influential group to endorse plans to shrink electricity bills by reducing the costs paid to legacy low carbon electricity generators

clock 02 September 2022 • 7 min read
