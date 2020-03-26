reshuffle
Zac Goldsmith promoted to cabinet role as resignations spark mini-reshuffle
Goldsmith becomes Minister of State at Defra, as Rebecca Pow joins Department following Thérèse Coffey's promotion to Work and Pensions Secretary
Green Tories Zac Goldsmith and Simon Clarke join ministerial line-up
Clarke will serve as Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury and Goldsmith will work across Defra and DFID as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State
Boris Johnson: We will lead the world in delivering net zero
In his inaugural speech to Parliament new Prime Minister reaffirms commitment to new UK zero emissions target
Reports: Greg Clark under threat in rumoured reshuffle plans
PM is reportedly considering offering job of BEIS Secretary to Boris Johnson, in an effort to give the current Foreign Secretary a beefed-up role in Brexit negotiations